Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

SBA Communications Price Performance

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total value of $5,768,656.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at $7,633,028.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,152 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,652. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $324.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.24. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

