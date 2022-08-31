Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,612,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $698.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $686.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.32. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

