Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.56. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.05.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.