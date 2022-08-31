Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 916 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Stock Down 0.5 %

HUM stock opened at $485.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.20. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $504.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.