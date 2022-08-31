Norinchukin Bank The Raises Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $246.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.86 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

