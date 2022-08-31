Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $588.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $604.40 and a 200-day moving average of $636.19. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $696.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

