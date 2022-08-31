Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $386,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $7,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $106.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average is $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,107. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

