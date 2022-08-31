Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $232,613,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,096,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 1,669.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 865,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,168 shares of company stock worth $19,065,612 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

