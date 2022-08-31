Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Makes New Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,468 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after acquiring an additional 482,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Matador Resources by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after acquiring an additional 906,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,746,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,483,000 after purchasing an additional 357,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 3.70. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $67.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.59%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

