Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 711 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.81.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

