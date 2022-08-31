Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 841 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 42,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 23,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 251,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average is $91.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

