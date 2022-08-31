Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $189.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.61. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $175.69 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

