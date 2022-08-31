Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $30.99

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.99, but opened at $29.95. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 774 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1,046.87%. The company had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

