Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Increased to $560.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $530.00 to $560.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $479.22. 4,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,402. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $497.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $285,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

