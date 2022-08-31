Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Increased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 678.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS remained flat at $80.76 during trading on Wednesday. 156,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $178.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

