Novo (NOVO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $224.67 Million

Novo (NOVO) traded up 2,239.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Novo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Novo has traded up 19,787.7% against the US dollar. Novo has a total market cap of $224.67 million and $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Novo alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00411455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00816930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015455 BTC.

Novo Coin Profile

Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Novo is novocurrency.com. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novo’s official message board is www.facebook.com/novocurrency.

Novo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Novo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.