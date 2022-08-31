Novo (NOVO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $224.67 Million

Novo (NOVO) traded up 2,239.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One Novo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Novo has traded up 19,787.7% against the US dollar. Novo has a total market cap of $224.67 million and $228,060.00 worth of Novo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00411455 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00816930 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015455 BTC.
Novo Coin Profile
Novo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Novo is novocurrency.com. The Reddit community for Novo is https://reddit.com/r/novocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novo’s official Twitter account is @novocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novo’s official message board is www.facebook.com/novocurrency.
Novo Coin Trading
