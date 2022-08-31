NULS (NULS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.05 Million

NULS (NULS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, NULS has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001030 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $20.50 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

