NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Up 5.5%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.56. 54,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 638,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Several research firms recently commented on SMR. Cowen began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62.

In other NuScale Power news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $153,471.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

