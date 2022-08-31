Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Up to $2.59

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $2.69. Nutex Health shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 1,679 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.59.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter.
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
