Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Up to $2.59

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $2.69. Nutex Health shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 1,679 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

