NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.45 and last traded at C$10.73. Approximately 145,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,250,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.98.

NVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.39.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$463.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.7900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total transaction of C$424,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,180,967.80. In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total transaction of C$424,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,180,967.80. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lawford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,708,772.25. Insiders sold 149,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,504 in the last 90 days.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

