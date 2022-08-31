Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Shares Down 1%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEGet Rating) shares fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.90. 174,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 211,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Nuvve from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Nuvve Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

Insider Activity

In other Nuvve news, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $60,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,438.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nuvve news, COO Ted C. Smith bought 25,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $174,796.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,666.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $60,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,815 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,438.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 35,930 shares of company stock worth $232,264 and sold 133,113 shares worth $892,776. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvve

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,130,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvve during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Company Profile

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Featured Articles

