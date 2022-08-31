Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Shares Down 1%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) shares fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.90. 174,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 211,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Nuvve from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Nuvve Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Nuvve

In other Nuvve news, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $60,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,438.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nuvve news, COO Ted C. Smith bought 25,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $174,796.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,666.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $60,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,815 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,438.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 35,930 shares of company stock worth $232,264 and sold 133,113 shares worth $892,776. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,130,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvve during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.