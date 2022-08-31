Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Shares Down 1%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) shares fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.90. 174,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 211,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.
Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Nuvve from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,130,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvve during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
