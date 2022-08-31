NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s 7th Largest Position

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 241,009 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.6% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $40,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $152.30. 387,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,456,056. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.61. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

