NXM (NXM) Price Tops $50.77

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. NXM has a total market capitalization of $332.71 million and $188.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can currently be bought for $50.77 or 0.00252926 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,073.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00133051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00033044 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021920 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,785,165 coins and its circulating supply is 6,553,110 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

