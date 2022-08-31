O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires 58,901 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2,138.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,901 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 8.7% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.57. 1,001,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,456,056. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $376.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

