O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,885 Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 333.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.34. 3,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,862. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

CWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

