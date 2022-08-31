O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Has $684,000 Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 232.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,215,000 after buying an additional 135,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,911,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,928,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,364,000 after purchasing an additional 283,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90,703 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,572,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,633. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,234. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

