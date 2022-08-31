O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $975,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $437.24. 27,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,908. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $468.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.82, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.36, for a total value of $368,660.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,743.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,502,785. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

