O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,352 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000. QUALCOMM comprises 1.2% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Barings LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QCOM traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.27. 159,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

