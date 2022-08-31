O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 1.4 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $100.89. 51,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average is $86.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

