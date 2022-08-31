O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,027 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.44. 72,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

