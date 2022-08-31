O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 0.9% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.0 %

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $698.47. 7,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,698. The business has a fifty day moving average of $686.82 and a 200-day moving average of $668.32. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

