OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.93. 87,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,679,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGC. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.65.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$292.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen acquired 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$29,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$710,930.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

