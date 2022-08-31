OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.93. 87,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,679,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGC. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.28.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.65.
In other OceanaGold news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen acquired 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$29,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$710,930.
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
