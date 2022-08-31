Oddz Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $363,511.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.74 or 0.00411967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00814463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015556 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

