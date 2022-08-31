Offshift Trading Down 6.4% This Week (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Offshift coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00002697 BTC on exchanges. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $65,230.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,084.18 or 0.99921418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00058347 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024254 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

