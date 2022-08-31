Okabena Investment Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,593,000 after buying an additional 18,781,595 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,821,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,144,000 after buying an additional 1,255,721 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,788,000 after buying an additional 838,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,060,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after buying an additional 567,659 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 420,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,381,105. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $65.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90.

