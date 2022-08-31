Okabena Investment Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Moody’s stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.76. 5,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,852. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.89.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

