Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,429 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IHG shares. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,980 ($60.17) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,535.00.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $73.40.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

