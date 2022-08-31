Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,113. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.96 and a 200 day moving average of $355.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

