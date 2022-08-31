Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.0% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CNI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $119.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,146. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average of $120.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

