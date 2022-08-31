Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco accounts for 1.7% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $567,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,653 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 59.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 897,586 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 203.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,571,000 after purchasing an additional 835,814 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About British American Tobacco

A number of brokerages have commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.