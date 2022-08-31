Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases 4,925 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up about 1.1% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,439. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

