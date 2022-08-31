Okabena Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 172,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.7% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,807,000 after buying an additional 71,078 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 33,863 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,680,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

IAU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,357. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

