Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.73–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Okta also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.25–$0.24 EPS.

Okta Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.40. 4,241,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.22. Okta has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.19.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

