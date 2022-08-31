Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.73)-$(0.70) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.812-1.820 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.73–$0.70 EPS.

Okta Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,241,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,957. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.05. Okta has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Okta from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.19.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Okta by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 967,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Okta by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 389,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,789,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

