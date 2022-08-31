Omni Event Management Ltd Buys Shares of 95,432 LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 3,526.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 779,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 757,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get LDH Growth Corp I alerts:

LDH Growth Corp I Price Performance

LDHA stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

About LDH Growth Corp I

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LDH Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDH Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.