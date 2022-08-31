Omni Event Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI)

Omni Event Management Ltd cut its holdings in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings in Rice Acquisition Corp. II were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Rice Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

