Omni Event Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Omni Event Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 0.47% of DHC Acquisition worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHCA. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 405,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,890,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition by 125.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 899,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

DHCA stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

