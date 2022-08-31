Omni Event Management Ltd Sells 1,040 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Omni Event Management Ltd cut its position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd owned about 0.20% of Slam worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAM. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Slam by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Slam by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 77,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slam Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

