Omni Event Management Ltd Sells 1,105 Shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI)

Omni Event Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd owned about 0.35% of Tailwind International Acquisition worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 245,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 44,420 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 88,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 150,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 100,266 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tailwind International Acquisition Stock Performance

Tailwind International Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

About Tailwind International Acquisition

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

