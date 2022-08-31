Omni Event Management Ltd Sells 1,730 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Omni Event Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFFE. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 817,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 535,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

